Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to West Otago regenerative and organic farmer Allan Richardson, who reckons both practices are getting a bad rap from some scientists.
On with the show:
Allan Richardson:
A West Otago organic and regenerative farmer reckons there has been an ongoing campaign by some New Zealand scientists to discredit these farming systems - and it needs to be challenged. Today we give him the opportunity.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Doug Avery:
Following on from a regenerative farmer, we yarn to the Resilient Farmer about his farming system and how to get through a record July rainfall.
Nathan "Pollyanna" Penny:
We finally got Westpac's ever-optimistic rural economist to hit the $10 forecast button, but it's not for dairy, it's for lamb! And mutton's not far behind at $7.
Read More
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks rain, rainbows, biosecurity and a giant $115,000 Poll Merino ram.
Listen below: