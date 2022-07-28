Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to West Otago regenerative and organic farmer Allan Richardson, who reckons both practices are getting a bad rap from some scientists.

Allan Richardson:

A West Otago organic and regenerative farmer reckons there has been an ongoing campaign by some New Zealand scientists to discredit these farming systems - and it needs to be challenged. Today we give him the opportunity.

Doug Avery:

Following on from a regenerative farmer, we yarn to the Resilient Farmer about his farming system and how to get through a record July rainfall.

Nathan "Pollyanna" Penny:

We finally got Westpac's ever-optimistic rural economist to hit the $10 forecast button, but it's not for dairy, it's for lamb! And mutton's not far behind at $7.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks rain, rainbows, biosecurity and a giant $115,000 Poll Merino ram.

