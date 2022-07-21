Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked about foot-and-mouth disease with Aussie correspondent Chris Russell and former Inspector General of Biosecurity for Australia Dr Helen Scott-Orr.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard and Blair Drysdale:

The President of Federated Farmers is joined by a high-profile Southland farmer who is trying to make his way to Wellington as we discuss climate change, Country Calendar and adverse weather events.

Jim Hopkins:

This rural raconteur (and local body politician) pulls no punches when it comes to what he thinks about Three Waters, Dr Rodd Carr and the Climate Change Commission, why he thinks co-governance is a slippery slope and why he reckons we're being conned by "middle-class policy wonks".

Chris Russell and Dr Helen Scott-Orr:

With viral fragments of foot-and-mouth disease found on a pork product in Melbourne, our Aussie correspondent brings in a big gun, in the form of a former (2016-19) Inspector General of Biosecurity for Australia, to discuss the threat of FMD to both our countries.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior animal proteins analyst agrees that despite another sharp fall in the GDT auction yesterday (down 5 per cent, WMP down 5.1 per cent, SMP down 8.6 per cent), there's no need to hit the panic button yet, with milk prices simply following soft commodity prices down as the world spirals towards recession. However, the good news is the supply and demand equation for milk is still very positive.

