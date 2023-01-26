File photo / Amos Chapple

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Aussie correspondent Chris Russell, for a yarn about the latest Australia Day lamb commercial.

On with the show:

Chris Russell:

It’s Australia Day across the Tasman and we salute the Ockers for supporting their sheep farmers by eating lamb on their National Day. We also talk about ugly vegetables and beautiful tennis.

Farmer Tom Martin:

We track our UK farming correspondent down in Wichita (Kansas) where he’s lamenting the loss of our Prime Minister and attending a farmer conference on regenerative agriculture.

Vitor Pistoria:

We take the second of two trips across the Tasman today (on Australia Day) to talk to Rabobank’s Sydney-based farm inputs analyst about “where to from here” for world fertiliser prices as the Russia/Ukraine conflict shows no sign of easing.

Karen Williams:

The former vice president of Federated Farmers and Wairarapa arable farmer talks about fertiliser prices and a challenging season for cropping and harvesting.

Nathan Guy:

The former Minister of Primary Industries (who is now the independent chair of the Meat Industry Association (MIA) and Apiculture NZ) is one of the few primary sector leaders who does know Chris Hipkins as we ask if the new PM will be farmer-friendly.

Listen below: