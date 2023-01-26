Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

The Country Full Show: Thursday, January 26, 2023

The Country
2 mins to read
File photo / Amos Chapple

File photo / Amos Chapple

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Aussie correspondent Chris Russell, for a yarn about the latest Australia Day lamb commercial.

On with the show:

Chris Russell:

It’s Australia Day across the Tasman and we salute the Ockers for supporting their sheep farmers by eating lamb on their National Day. We also talk about ugly vegetables and beautiful tennis.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Farmer Tom Martin:

We track our UK farming correspondent down in Wichita (Kansas) where he’s lamenting the loss of our Prime Minister and attending a farmer conference on regenerative agriculture.

Vitor Pistoria:

We take the second of two trips across the Tasman today (on Australia Day) to talk to Rabobank’s Sydney-based farm inputs analyst about “where to from here” for world fertiliser prices as the Russia/Ukraine conflict shows no sign of easing.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Karen Williams:

The former vice president of Federated Farmers and Wairarapa arable farmer talks about fertiliser prices and a challenging season for cropping and harvesting.

Read More

Nathan Guy:

The former Minister of Primary Industries (who is now the independent chair of the Meat Industry Association (MIA) and Apiculture NZ) is one of the few primary sector leaders who does know Chris Hipkins as we ask if the new PM will be farmer-friendly.

Listen below:

Latest from The Country