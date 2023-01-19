Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to Todd Muller, who has been confirmed as National’s agriculture spokesman, about his plan for the sector in 2023.
Andrew Hoggard:
The president of Federated Farmers talks about Todd Muller’s agriculture portfolio for National, his wish list for 2023, including his hope that further legislation for the ag sector takes a break.
Dr Tim Mackle:
DairyNZ’s chief executive goes through his 2023 to-do list, which includes helping farmers tackle the “bizarre” weather, along with regulations, the emissions pricing plan, and staff shortages.
Todd Muller:
National’s “absolutely stoked” newly-confirmed agriculture spokesman says New Zealand needs a government that understands farming and the importance of a productive, positive rural sector.
Peter Newbold:
PGG Wrightson’s general manager for livestock and real estate is back with predictions for the rural property market this year.
Chris Russell:
Our Aussie correspondent on how a once-in-a-century flood is affecting northwestern farmers - including farms in Victoria that are covered in carp.
