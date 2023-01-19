Photo / Nicola Topping

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to Todd Muller, who has been confirmed as National’s agriculture spokesman, about his plan for the sector in 2023.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers talks about Todd Muller’s agriculture portfolio for National, his wish list for 2023, including his hope that further legislation for the ag sector takes a break.

Dr Tim Mackle:

DairyNZ’s chief executive goes through his 2023 to-do list, which includes helping farmers tackle the “bizarre” weather, along with regulations, the emissions pricing plan, and staff shortages.

Todd Muller:

National’s “absolutely stoked” newly-confirmed agriculture spokesman says New Zealand needs a government that understands farming and the importance of a productive, positive rural sector.

Peter Newbold:

PGG Wrightson’s general manager for livestock and real estate is back with predictions for the rural property market this year.

Chris Russell:

Our Aussie correspondent on how a once-in-a-century flood is affecting northwestern farmers - including farms in Victoria that are covered in carp.

