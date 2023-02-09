Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with independent economist Cameron Bagrie, to take a closer look at the Government’s minimum wage raise.
On with the show:
Emma Higgins:
Rabobank’s senior agricultural analyst reviews the bank’s NZ Agribusiness Outlook 2023 which suggests an uphill trek for agriculture this year with four “wildcards” set to shape the climb.
Cameron Bagrie:
The independent economist is none-too-impressed with the Government hiking the minimum wage by 7.1 per cent as inflation continues to bite.
Chris Frost:
This Northland avocado grower is really concerned about the market, the marketing and the weather.
Steve Hollander:
The founder and trustee of the Norwood NZ Rural Sports Awards, being held in Palmy North on March 10, previews a star-studded event with a galaxy of sporting stars.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks about bobby calves, bum-breathing animals to prevent climate change and Shane Warne’s legacy.
