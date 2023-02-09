Voyager 2022 media awards
The Country

The Country Full Show: Thursday, February 9, 2023

File photo / Christine Cornege

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with independent economist Cameron Bagrie, to take a closer look at the Government’s minimum wage raise.

On with the show:

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior agricultural analyst reviews the bank’s NZ Agribusiness Outlook 2023 which suggests an uphill trek for agriculture this year with four “wildcards” set to shape the climb.

Cameron Bagrie:

The independent economist is none-too-impressed with the Government hiking the minimum wage by 7.1 per cent as inflation continues to bite.

Chris Frost:

This Northland avocado grower is really concerned about the market, the marketing and the weather.

Steve Hollander:

The founder and trustee of the Norwood NZ Rural Sports Awards, being held in Palmy North on March 10, previews a star-studded event with a galaxy of sporting stars.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about bobby calves, bum-breathing animals to prevent climate change and Shane Warne’s legacy.

Listen below:


