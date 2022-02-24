Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Associate Minister of Finance David Parker about steps taken by the Government to ensure forestry conversions by overseas investors are of better benefit to New Zealand.

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party leader has his say on the state of the economy, whether he's broken ranks with Jacinda Ardern over the Wellington protest, why the Nats are suddenly attracting younger voters and was Donald Trump unhinged when he called Putin a "genius".

Nadine Tunley:

The chief executive of Horticulture NZ comments on some extreme challenges (including mental health) facing the industry, despite the good returns on offer.

Genevieve Steven:

We chat to Rabobank's ag analyst about the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Report which talks about strong demand continuing to support elevated prices for NZ beef farmers, but how a raft of processing challenges have placed the industry in a race against time to capitalise on these strong returns.

David Parker:

The Associate Minister of Finance says the Government is taking steps to ensure forestry conversions by overseas investors are of better benefit to New Zealand, to ensure the right forest is planted in the right place for the right reasons.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about carbon farming, the dangers of backyard chooks, and Princess Anne coming Down Under to open the Sydney Royal Easter.

Listen below: