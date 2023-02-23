Cyclone Gabrielle has destroyed orchards in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with New Zealand Apples and Pears chairman Richard Punter, who says parts of Hawke’s Bay looks like “a dystopian landscape” after Cyclone Gabrielle.

On with the show:

Rowland Smith:

The top shearer has had to rethink his 2023 World Championships dreams after being among the thousands caught up in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Richard Punter:

The chairman of New Zealand Apples and Pears updated the destruction on the ground in Hawke’s Bay. He said there was a huge difference between those affected and those not. Punter said some people just had transportation issues to port, while others had been completely decimated, with only a “dystopian landscape” remaining.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader and New Zealand’s longest-serving politician put Cyclone Gabrielle into historic perspective. We also asked him if he was still happy to lead the party of a billion trees - in the right place? Yeah right!

Peter Newbold:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate and Livestock said sentiment drove the markets and there was a lot of negative sentiment out there at the moment.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talked about bad water (flooding), good water (irrigation) and a bad cricket team.

Scott Duggan:

Volkswagen’s national commercial sales manager talked about the launch (in early May) and pricing of the all-new 2023 VW Amarok.

