Kaituna Wetland. Photo / Laura Smith

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Pukekohe market gardener Kevin Wilcox, who is managing to stay positive, despite the recent flooding in his region.

Kevin Wilcox:

We talk to one of New Zealand’s leading market gardeners about the (stating the obvious) climatic challenges of growing vegetables in the North Island in the past few months.

Corina Jordan:

It’s World Wetlands Day and Fish & Game’s chief executive is encouraging New Zealanders to consider creating and preserving wetlands to help halt the decline of these threatened habitats across the country. Just nine per cent of the country’s original wetlands remain, and Fish & Game is urging landowners and farmers to recognise the value of wetlands and look at letting that “swampy bottom paddock” revert back to wetland.

Todd Clark:

Our US farming correspondent from bluegrass country talks about a white winter, a beef conference in New Orleans, Donald Trump and whether Kiwis should be wearing MAGA caps.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent says beef numbers are up, dairy numbers are down and Eddie’s back!

