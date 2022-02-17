Photo / Andrew Warner

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Federated Farmers' Southland vice president Bernadette Hunt, to find out about the challenges facing farmers as Covid spreads in the community.

On with the show:

Bernadette Hunt:

Federated Farmers' Southland vice president, and outspoken critic of the Government's unworkable regulatory reforms, talks of some of the challenges facing farmers and the rural sector as Covid begins to spread in our community.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at a rural market that's running hot.

Barbara Kuriger:

National's agriculture spokeswoman has her say on He Waka Eke Noa, carbon forestry and the Wellington protesters.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's Head of Sustainable Business Development discusses the current regulatory environment and a tidal wave of regulations coming the way of farmers.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks Covid, backpackers and a deadly shark attack.

Listen below: