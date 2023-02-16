Voyager 2022 media awards
The Country

The Country Full Show: Thursday, February 16, 2023

The Country
2 mins to read
A flooded orchard on Evenden Road, Twyford. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum continue their coverage of Cyclone Gabrielle’s effect on rural communities and businesses in the North Island.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers, and Manawatū dairy farmer, says Gabrielle is just as bad as the 2004 floods. Plus, he updates the situation in Manawatū and the wider North Island.

Andrew Douglas:

We head to Hawke’s Bay to get the latest from a Hastings apple grower, to ask him if he thinks Cyclone Gabrielle has changed horticulture in the region forever.

Mike Petersen:

We catch up with a Central Hawke’s Bay sheep and beef farmer, (and former special agricultural trade envoy, and chair of Beef + Lamb NZ), to get his take on Cyclone Gabrielle’s effect on the region.

Karen Williams:

The former vice president of Federated Farmers puts on her FMG director’s hat and shares advice on where to start with insurance claims, how you can keep your property safe and what damage they’re seeing out there.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank’s chief executive comments on the range of support measures available to farmers and growers from the banking industry.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent has skin in the Gabrielle game with family in Hawke’s Bay. Plus, we talk about Australian flooding and sheep numbers - which are at a 15-year high across the Tasman.

Listen below:


