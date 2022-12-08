Photo / Derek Flynn

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Wayne Langford - aka “The YOLO Farmer” about The Big Feed, a rural telethon he’s organising to help feed Kiwi families for Christmas.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The vice president of Federated Farmers puts on his co-founder of Meat the Need hat to preview The Big Feed - New Zealand’s rural telethon and Facebook live event on Dec 15 - where he hopes to provide 1 million meals to help ensure no one in New Zealand goes hungry.

Kevin Mortensen:

PGG Wrightson’s regional livestock manager for the King Country and Taupō takes a look at the state of the livestock market, where sheep and beef farmers are struggling under the triple whammy of a wet, slow season, space problems at the works and government regulation.

Blair McLean and Jane Hunter:

Our Blenheim-based viticulture correspondent offers some Christmas cheer for our listeners courtesy of our good friend Jane Hunter at Hunter’s Wines.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on a falling wool market and the insatiable demand for coal.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the passing of the third (and final) reading of legislation around Three Waters, as the Government is determined to drive through this controversial policy.

Listen below: