Wayne Langford, aka YOLO Farmer and vice president of Federated Farmers, takes on a new role as The Big Feed telethon host for his charity Meat the Need. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Wayne “YOLO” Langford, to find out more about The Big Feed, a rural telethon he’s in the middle of hosting with Rural Support Trust Ambassador Matt Chisholm.

By the time The Country went to air, Chisholm may have been losing his moustache and Langford his hair for the princely sum of $10k, thanks to Fonterra.

On with the show:

Damien O’Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade joins us for his final chat for 2022 and it would be fair to say the conversation/debate took some unexpected twists and turns!

Wayne Langford:

The vice president of Federated Farmers puts on his “Meat the Need” hat as we swing in behind the first-ever rural telethon to help feed hungry Kiwi families.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior dairy and proteins analyst reviews the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey which sees farmer confidence at an all-time low, the lowest in the 20-year history of the survey.

Harry Mowbray:

We talk to one of the founders of the HeartlandNZ Party - the self-proclaimed Farmers’ Party.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about dairy and wool prices on the improve and tractor sales (the barometer of farmer confidence) on the up.

