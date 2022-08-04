Photo / 123rf

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Taranaki stock agent Grant Hobbs for a yarn about his daughter Zoe, who finished sixth in the Commonwealth Games 100 metres final.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

We challenge the Minister of Agriculture and Trade about whether Shortland Street can save the failing health system. Plus, we talk carbon farming, pork imports, foot-and-mouth disease, geo-political tensions between the US and China, and the controversy around the Cost-of-Living payments.

Grant Hobbs:

This Taranaki stock agent for NZ Farmers Livestock is also the father of sprinter Zoe Hobbs. He was in Birmingham this morning to witness his daughter finishing sixth in the 100 metres final. Tomorrow, we hope to catch up with Peter Walsh, the father of shot-putter Tom.

Harriet Bremner:

This Southland farmer, speaker and children's book author is a passionate advocate of health and safety on farms, following the tragic loss of her partner in 2017 from a farm machinery accident.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent updates action from across the ditch.

Listen below: