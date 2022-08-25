Photo / File

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with shearing legend Sir David Fagan for an update on an exciting schedule coming up for shearing sports.

On with the show:

Barbara Kuriger:

National's agricultural spokeswoman tells us the latest on foot-and-mouth disease and talks about the Young Primary Production Select committee presentation. Plus, we ask her if He Wake Eke Noa is really "sunk" as rumour suggests.

Dan Mathieson:

The chief executive of Zespri delivered some alarming messages at yesterday's AGM around a mystery disease impacting fruit quality.

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers takes a break from calving on his Manawatū farm, to update the winter grazing consents process and He Waka Eke Noa.

Sir David Fagan:

We find the shearing legend planting trees and putting in fencing on his new King Country beef finishing block, where he updates the New Zealand shearing season, plus selecting the New Zealand team ahead of the 2023 world champs.

Listen below: