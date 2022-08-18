Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Federated Farmers vice president Wayne Langford, for an update on the flooding in the Nelson region.
Wayne Langford:
The vice president of Federated Farmers updates the horrendous Nelson region flooding from his Golden Bay dairy farm.
Professor Keith Woodford:
A former Lincoln University academic says, worryingly, nothing matches carbon-farming economics on sheep and beef land. This is after spending two days last week at the NZ Carbon Forestry Conference in Rotorua.
Jim Hopkins:
The rural raconteur doesn't spare the "Rod" when it comes to Dr Carr, the chair of the Climate Change Commission. He also has a swipe at the double standards surrounding food production and tourism when it comes to fighting climate change.
Chris Russell:
The climate change theme continues as our long-standing Australian correspondent ponders whether we "can have our cake and 'heat' it too?"
