The Country

The Country Full Show: Thursday, August 18, 2022

The Country

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Federated Farmers vice president Wayne Langford, for an update on the flooding in the Nelson region.

Wayne Langford:

The vice president of Federated Farmers updates the horrendous Nelson region flooding from his Golden Bay dairy farm.

Professor Keith Woodford:

A former Lincoln University academic says, worryingly, nothing matches carbon-farming economics on sheep and beef land. This is after spending two days last week at the NZ Carbon Forestry Conference in Rotorua.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur doesn't spare the "Rod" when it comes to Dr Carr, the chair of the Climate Change Commission. He also has a swipe at the double standards surrounding food production and tourism when it comes to fighting climate change.

Chris Russell:

The climate change theme continues as our long-standing Australian correspondent ponders whether we "can have our cake and 'heat' it too?"

