Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Federated Farmers vice president Wayne Langford, for an update on the flooding in the Nelson region.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The vice president of Federated Farmers updates the horrendous Nelson region flooding from his Golden Bay dairy farm.

Professor Keith Woodford:

A former Lincoln University academic says, worryingly, nothing matches carbon-farming economics on sheep and beef land. This is after spending two days last week at the NZ Carbon Forestry Conference in Rotorua.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur doesn't spare the "Rod" when it comes to Dr Carr, the chair of the Climate Change Commission. He also has a swipe at the double standards surrounding food production and tourism when it comes to fighting climate change.

Chris Russell:

The climate change theme continues as our long-standing Australian correspondent ponders whether we "can have our cake and 'heat' it too?"

