File photo / Amos Chapple

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, to take a look at the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy with some more unwanted rain for the North Island.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank comments on the bank’s latest Rural Confidence Survey which sees sentiment marginally improved but still remaining deeply in negative territory. Only one in 20 farmers hold an optimistic view of the year ahead. And this survey was done before Monday’s milk price downgrade by Fonterra and Wednesday’s 50 basis point bump in the OCR.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer, and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards, reckons our country has an identity crisis.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks OCR rates, the price of milk, the threat of FMD and day one of the Sydney Royal Easter Show, which will see 900,000 through the gates.

Sam Casey:

In the absence of Joey Wheeler, a name from our dark, distant past fronts for Farmside Footy.

Listen below:



