Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Nick Butcher, the co-founder of CarbonCrop, an app designed to help farmers claim carbon credits.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers comments on annual inflation hitting 6.9 per cent for the year to March 31, the largest movement since a 7.6 per cent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter. We also ponder what annual on-farm inflation would come in at?

Nick Butcher:

We talk to the co-founder of CarbonCrop - a Nelson-based start-up that is aiming to build a global niche in taking the hassle out of claiming carbon credits on tree blocks of land as small as one hectare.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent is about to address the Order of Australia Association on food security and climate change. His talk is titled "Can we have our cake and heat it too?"

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel talks carbon credits, a great growing season and footy!

Listen below: