Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ First’s Northland candidate Shane Jones, to get his take on National’s agriculture policy.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

The self-proclaimed Prince of the Provinces (aka NZ First’s Northland candidate) has a crack at Act, comments on National’s Ag policy, defends his billion-tree programme, talks about NZF’s emissions policy and has some sage words on co-governance.

Peter Newbold:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market.

Lucy Grubb:

The recruiter for Lincoln University is hosting Rabobank’s FoodX programme this week - encouraging the best and brightest secondary school pupils to choose agriculture as a career.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent says we’re eating a credit card a week in microplastics, he talks about how dependent arable farmers are on GPS systems, and asks where are the teachers for our Ag students.

