Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Tolaga Bay farmer Jeremy Murphy, who managed to stay upbeat despite a massive macrocarpa blocking his driveway after the latest storm in the area.
On with the show:
Stuart Nash:
The Minister of Forestry and Tourism joins us to talk flooding, forestry and MAMILs.
Jeremy Murphy:
We revisit a Tolaga Bay farmer, for the latest storm instalment, three weeks on from the first weather bomb to hit the battered region East Coast/Gisborne/Wairoa region.
Chris Russell:
We catch up with our Australian correspondent at Royal Easter Show in Sydney, where 850,000 punters are expected through the gates over the 12 days of the show.
Barry Fox:
Our monthly look at the livestock selling scene with PGG Wrightson. Today we head to the Oamaru calf sale with a North Otago rugby legend.
Karen Williams:
The Vice President of Federated Farmers comments on Covid, road user charges and the cropping season on her Wairarapa farm.
