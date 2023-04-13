Photo / File

Today on The Country, it’s all about Three Waters, as Jamie Mackay hears both sides of the story with the Minister of Local Government, Kieran McAnulty and the president of Federated Farmers, Andrew Hoggard.

Andrew Hoggard:

The president of Federated Farmers gives his opinion on Three Waters and He Wake Eke Noa.

Kieran McAnulty:

The Minister of Local Government catches up with us on his way back from announcing changes to Three Waters. He’s also the Minister for Emergency Management, so gives us an update on cyclone recovery. Plus, he ponders whether this current Labour Government has been hard on farmers.

Jessie Waite:

The chair of New Zealand Young Farmers has some great backstories on the five finalists for the Aorangi regional final this weekend.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent on the artery-hardening fare at the Royal Easter Show, reports of an extreme El Niño coming to his patch and Australia and China’s barley trade deal.

Andrew Gibson:

We take our monthly look at the markets with the Taranaki area livestock manager at PGG Wrightson.

