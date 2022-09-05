File photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to the chair of New Zealand Young Farmers Jessie Waite, about season 55 of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

National's leader talks mask mandates, pine trees taking over pastoral land, distancing himself from Apostle Brian, the U-turn on KiwiSaver fees and whether this Government is the worst ever.

Jessie Waite:

The recently-elected chair of New Zealand Young Farmers encourages entrants for Season 55 of the prestigious farming contest.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert. Surprise, surprise, it's snowing in September - right on cue.

Chris Parsons:

The chief executive of the NZ Rural Leadership Trust is encouraging entrants for the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme, with courses getting underway in January and June of 2023.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. Today we discuss the weather (what else?) and professional development for farmers.

