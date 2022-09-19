Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with chief executive of Horticulture NZ Nadine Tunley, to take a closer look at the Government's policy to protect productive land.
On with the show:
Christopher Luxon:
We look at the recent polls with the National Party leader and ask him if he thinks $16 million was wasted on Three Waters consultations. We also get the latest on the Uffindell report and discuss Queen Elizabeth II's legacy.
Phil Duncan:
Our man at weatherwatch.co.nz lets us know what's in store for the week.
Blair "Blocka" Drysdale:
This Balfour arable farmer is also a hemp producer. He gives us an update on how things are tracking and says the pandemic actually did his business a favour.
Nadine Tunley:
The chief executive of Horticulture NZ says that while the industry welcomes the Government's policy to protect horticultural land, there's still a lot of work to be done.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.
