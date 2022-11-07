South Otago flat pastoral land being planted in trees. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Mike Barham, the man behind the proposed crowd-funding purchase of Mangaohane Station to prevent it from going to pine trees and carbon farming.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

We ask the Act Party leader if he’s going to be our next Deputy Prime Minister or Minister of Finance. And is a vote for Winston a vote for Jacinda?

Mike Barham:

We catch up with the man behind the proposed crowd-funding purchase of the 40,000-stock unit, 5000 ha Mangaohane Station to prevent it from going to pine trees and carbon farming.

Dr Doug Edmeades:

The Hamilton-based soil scientist denies he’s a climate change denier as he sets about setting the record straight about methane and regenerative agriculture.

Amy Silcock:

The Wairarapa shearer is having a crack at the World eight-hour, strong wool, ewe shearing record of 370 on January 27.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert warns of a potentially impending dry for the east coast of both islands.

Listen below:



