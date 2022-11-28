Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked Sir David Fagan for a round-up of all the action at the transtasman shearing and woolhandling tests held in Bendigo, Victoria over the weekend.

Steve Maharey:

In the first in our series of interviews with “Steves who could have been Prime Minister”, we catch up with the former Labour Cabinet Minister and Vice Chancellor of Massey University to get his thoughts on the state of the nation and the world economy.

Sir David Fagan:

New Zealand’s greatest shearer comments on Erebus 43 years on, Fieldays and the results of the shearing and wool handling test against Australia in Bendigo, Victoria.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

When it comes to agriculture, WTF can stand for Where’s the Finance and Where’s The Food - although its original meaning still applies, writes one of New Zealand’s leading farming academics.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

