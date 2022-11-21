File photo / Pascal DeBrunner - Unsplash

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Act Party leader David Seymour, to find out if Cop 27 is a cop-out.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

Will the Act Party leader be in a Crowded House with Winston? Is Cop 27 a cop-out as things are delayed to Cop 28? And does he support National’s tough-on-crime approach?

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank summarises the bank’s submission on pricing agricultural emissions and says the latest government proposals would unduly penalise farmers and the communities in which they live and work.

Jason Halford:

We have our monthly catch-up with a “Farmstrong Farmer” who shares mental health story and a few tips and how to look after it.

Chelsea Millar:

We have a yarn to rural social media expert and the woman behind Grassroots Media.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather reviews a wild and wet weekend and previews a windy week ahead of us.

