Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum was in charge as Jamie Mackay hit the golf course with the general manager at Tieke Golf Estate, Scott Meiklejohn. However, it’s all for a good cause as he will be raising money with Volkswagen NZ for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme at this very same golf course for Fieldays 2022. If you’re keen to get involved, send Mackay an email at jamie@thecountry.co.nz

On with the show:

Jamie Mackay and Scott Meiklejohn:

The Country host and the general manager of Tieke Golf Estate take a break from the course to chat about the IHC Calf & Rural scheme fundraiser with Volkswagen NZ at Fieldays.

Ray Smith:

The director-general of MPI on a couple of programmes MPI will launch at Fieldays later this month. He also talks about the latest Biosecurity Awards winners and has his own biosecurity top tips for stopping pests such as the brown marmorated stink bug.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s farmer panel is bursting with positivity after the Black Ferns’ epic victory over England at the Rugby World Cup final.

Steve Koekemoer:

Open Country Dairy’s chief executive on his progression from one of the first employees at the co-op to his role today. He also talks about remaining competitive in the Waikato dairy market.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert lets us know what’s in store for the week.

Listen below:



