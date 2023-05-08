Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Leaderbrand chief executive Richard Burke, who had some good news and some bad news for vegetable fans.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert has a new round of weather warnings, there’s a temperature drop coming, plus snow for the ranges mid-week.

Richard Burke:

We catch up with LeaderBrand’s chief executive who has good and bad news - the good news is vegetable prices are dropping as some growers start to recover from cyclone damage - the bad news is the infrastructure recovery will take years, not months.

Nicola Willis:

National’s deputy leader and finance spokeswoman fills in for her boss who’s making his way home after the King’s Coronation. Today she ponders next week’s Budget and Labour’s tax plans heading into the October election.

Sandra Faulkner:

Federated Farmers National Board Member who’s running a “Road to Recovery” gathering for farmers and growers at the Gisborne showgrounds on May 12.

Stu Duncan:

Today’s farmer panel (of one) talks about an Indian Summer and how he fared against the feathered foe over the weekend.

