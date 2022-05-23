Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay is as happy as a sandboy with a STIHL chainsaw in the studio!
On with the show:
David Seymour:
The Act Party leader looks back on last week's big political announcements - the Emissions Reduction Plan and the "Brain Drain" Budget. We also preview this week's OCR announcement and a changing of the political guard across the Tasman.
Laurie Paterson:
We let the Groundswell co-founder off the chain as he lets loose on Country-of-Origin labelling for our pork industry, plus the Government's Emission Reduction Plan.
Bruce Cameron and Graeme Smith:
Today's BOP Panel features the Chairman of Zespri and the GM of the Waikato and Coromandel Drug Detection Agency.
Phil Ropiha:
It's Stihl Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week and we have some great news for you - with over $3,000 of Stihl chainsaw gear up for grabs!
