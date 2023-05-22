Today on The Country, it’s Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week, so Jamie Mackay teams up with STIHL’s Territory Manager Phil Ropiha to giveaway a STHIL MSA300 chainsaw!
On with the show:
Christopher Luxon:
We ask National’s leader for his Budget reaction, whether he’s Captain Cliché, his pick for the OCR on Wednesday, and - is it corporate welfare and virtue signalling at NZ Steel or are we saving the planet?
Phil Ropiha:
Phil Duncan:
We talk wet weather and weather wars with Monday’s resident weatherman.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics comments on the demise of Sri Lankan agriculture and what our science can offer the sub-continent.
Peter Nation:
The countdown is on. It’s now less than four weeks to Fieldays. Today we talk No. 8 wire art with the chief executive.
