Today on The Country, it’s Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week, so Jamie Mackay teams up with STIHL’s Territory Manager Phil Ropiha to giveaway a STHIL MSA300 chainsaw!

Christopher Luxon:

We ask National’s leader for his Budget reaction, whether he’s Captain Cliché, his pick for the OCR on Wednesday, and - is it corporate welfare and virtue signalling at NZ Steel or are we saving the planet?

Phil Ropiha:

It’s STIHL Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week and we’re giving you the chance to win $3300 of prizes.

Phil Duncan:

We talk wet weather and weather wars with Monday’s resident weatherman.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics comments on the demise of Sri Lankan agriculture and what our science can offer the sub-continent.

Peter Nation:

The countdown is on. It’s now less than four weeks to Fieldays. Today we talk No. 8 wire art with the chief executive.

