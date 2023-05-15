File photo / Duncan Brown

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Bridget and Hayden Goble, who won the 2023 Share Farmer of the Year award at the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

On with the show:

Bridget and Hayden Goble:

We catch up with the winners of the 2023 Share Farmer of the Year Award at the NZ Dairy Industry Awards. A Taranaki “power couple who are driven, genuine and focused dairy farmers”.

Paul Paynter:

The chief executive of Yummy Fruit says Hawke’s Bay is facing some real issues as the horticulture industry is in limbo and on the verge of crisis, as little has been done in the past three months since Cyclone Gabrielle.

Grant Dodson:

The NZ Forest Owners Association president says the Ministerial Inquiry into land use in Tarāwhiti has a core of practical recommendations but has not addressed some more difficult and fundamental issues.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s panel features a Central Hawke’s Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. But are they batting for opposition teams? One, a government appointee for the independent panel to oversee the decisions made on the Severe Weather Emergency Recovery Legislation Act, and the other National’s Northland candidate.

