Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Young Farmer of the Year Northern regional final winner, Lisa Kendall.
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather expert on yet another weather bomb for the North Island.
David Seymour:
The Act Party leader talks about - the King’s Coronation, Operation Tamaki, whether it’s a policy bonfire or just policy on ice, what is David Parker up to, and what are farmers doing on street corners in Remuera.
Sandra Matthews:
We catch up with the Rural Women NZ chair, and Gisborne farmer, who is one of the organisers behind The Big Check-in, an online evening of support for rural people post-cyclone on Thursday, May 4, 7 pm – 8:30 pm.
Lisa Kendall:
We chat with the seventh and final Grand Final contestant for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year, and winner of the Northern Regional final.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today’s panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.
Listen below: