Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Canterbury environment consultant Megan Hands, who is isolating at home with Covid.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on when cyclone Bola, one of the most damaging storms to hit New Zealand, struck Hawke's Bay and Gisborne–East Cape on March 7, 1988.

Megan Hands:

The Canterbury environment consultant and ECan councillor is stuck isolating at home with two young kids and a husband with Covid. She warns farmers of the potential physical demands of the virus and the equally challenging Three Waters legislation, with feedback on the proposals due today.

Bryce McKenzie:

Groundswell's co-founder comments on Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor's response to the thousands of emails Groundswell NZ supporters sent him through the Enough is Enough website. But he's still waiting by the phone to hear back from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. Today we discuss paying tax, the big dry at either end of the country and the lack of vets in rural practices.

Callum Procter:

We pay tribute to the late great Shane Warne with one of our work colleagues (and occasional fill-in on The Country) who caddied for the cricketing legend at the 2017 NZ Golf Open in Queenstown.

