Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Hawke’s bay shearer Rowland Smith, who won his eighth Golden Shears open final title over the weekend.
Rowland Smith:
After a two-year absence the Golden Shears were back in Masterton over the weekend and so was Rowland Smith - picking up his eighth open title - after shearing just 40 sheep in preparation.
David Seymour:
The Act Party Leader has his say on climate change, mitigation v adaption, tax or borrowing to pay for it, consultants, kids and whether he’s a lover or a fighter.
Sean Carnachan:
This month’s Farmstrong farmer interview features a Katikati kiwifruit grower who wears many hats in the industry and who has some good advice for growers in the gun - don’t sweat what you can’t control, a problem shared is a problem halved, and get an outside interest off-farm.
Warren Erickson:
We talk to a South Otago sheep and beef farmer who rode his bike the length of the country to raise money for the IHC - a cause near and dear to his own family’s heart.
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather comments on more weather shocks for the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty but the promise of a break in the weather for the beleaguered North Island.
