File photo / Alan Gibson

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Hawke’s bay shearer Rowland Smith, who won his eighth Golden Shears open final title over the weekend.

On with the show:

Rowland Smith:

After a two-year absence the Golden Shears were back in Masterton over the weekend and so was Rowland Smith - picking up his eighth open title - after shearing just 40 sheep in preparation.

David Seymour:

The Act Party Leader has his say on climate change, mitigation v adaption, tax or borrowing to pay for it, consultants, kids and whether he’s a lover or a fighter.

Sean Carnachan:

This month’s Farmstrong farmer interview features a Katikati kiwifruit grower who wears many hats in the industry and who has some good advice for growers in the gun - don’t sweat what you can’t control, a problem shared is a problem halved, and get an outside interest off-farm.

Warren Erickson:

We talk to a South Otago sheep and beef farmer who rode his bike the length of the country to raise money for the IHC - a cause near and dear to his own family’s heart.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather comments on more weather shocks for the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty but the promise of a break in the weather for the beleaguered North Island.

