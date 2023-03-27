Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum launch Rural Wellness Week for 2023, by catching up with the chief executive of Goldpine, Matt Eggers, who had some advice for those feeling overwhelmed by the cleanup after Cyclone Gabrielle.

On with the show:

Grant Cochrane and Brett Jennings:

We catch up with the chief executive officer and the strategic projects lead of Oritain - a Dunedin-based company that has become a global leader in applying forensic and data science to verify the origin of products and raw materials.

Christopher Luxon:

In Rural Wellness Week, we ask National’s leader if we’re in a health crisis. Plus, we talk education, likeability, Posie Parker, the economy, and whether we need more unemployment.

Te Radar:

Today we find the voice of the FMG Young Farmer Contest on Day 1 of the 2023 Rural Leaders Agribusiness Summit in Christchurch and fresh from Saturday’s Otago Southland regional final in Middlemarch for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest. This was won by Hugh Jackson from Thornbury Young Farmers, beating fellow Thornbury mates James Fox – 2nd and Cameron Smith – 3rd.

Matt Eggers:

We kick off Rural Wellness Week with the chief executive of Goldpine, who is supporting the initiative all this week on The Country.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert says the change from a La Nina to an El Nino weather pattern is good news for a lot of New Zealand that has been battered by cyclones and beaten up by drought.

Listen below:



