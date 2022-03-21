Voyager 2021 media awards
The Country Full Show: Monday, March 22, 2022

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum were joined it studio by comedian Te Radar who is performing at the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on record rainfall in the north and a lingering drought in the south.

Te Radar:

The voice behind the FMG Young Farmer Contest joins us in the studio in Dunedin to promote his one man show Intoxicana at the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's Head of Co-op Affairs explains the rationale behind the our biggest business pulling out of Russia altogether.

Roger Dickie:

Today is International Day of Forests. We catch up with one of NZ's leading foresters for a closer look at an industry that now has two income streams - timber and carbon credits.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky, as we discuss rain, Simon, Winston and space!

