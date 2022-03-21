Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum were joined it studio by comedian Te Radar who is performing at the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on record rainfall in the north and a lingering drought in the south.

Te Radar:

The voice behind the FMG Young Farmer Contest joins us in the studio in Dunedin to promote his one man show Intoxicana at the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's Head of Co-op Affairs explains the rationale behind the our biggest business pulling out of Russia altogether.

Roger Dickie:

Today is International Day of Forests. We catch up with one of NZ's leading foresters for a closer look at an industry that now has two income streams - timber and carbon credits.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky, as we discuss rain, Simon, Winston and space!

