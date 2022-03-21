Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum were joined it studio by comedian Te Radar who is performing at the Dunedin Fringe Festival.
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
Monday's resident weather expert on record rainfall in the north and a lingering drought in the south.
Te Radar:
The voice behind the FMG Young Farmer Contest joins us in the studio in Dunedin to promote his one man show Intoxicana at the Dunedin Fringe Festival.
Mike Cronin:
Fonterra's Head of Co-op Affairs explains the rationale behind the our biggest business pulling out of Russia altogether.
Roger Dickie:
Today is International Day of Forests. We catch up with one of NZ's leading foresters for a closer look at an industry that now has two income streams - timber and carbon credits.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky, as we discuss rain, Simon, Winston and space!
