Native tree planting. Photo / RNZ

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay gave away $1000 worth of native trees to help restore a farm or lifestyle block impacted by Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle, all thanks to Adam Thompson at Restore Native.

On with the show:

Sophie Hurley:

Is a Hunterville sheep and beef farmer and the founder of Honest Wolf - the wool accessories company that used its social media platform to raise over $90k for East Coast farmers affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. As a member of the farming community, Honest Wolf felt hopeless seeing the devastation affecting their peers on the East Coast. Unable to find a place to donate, founder Sophie Hurley took action into her own hands, set up a donation page, and raised $60,000 in just over 24 hours (now 90k at counting).

David Seymour:

Today we find the Act Party leader on a ‘Busman’s Holiday’ in Washington DC as we discuss the state of the planet following on from the Greens’ State of the Planet’ address yesterday.

Adam Thompson:

Is a Cambridge-based nurseryman (Restore Native) who specialises in growing native trees and plants for farms and lifestyle blocks with a view to improving biodiversity and preventing erosion and nutrient loss on land that is not necessarily suitable for farming. Each day this week we are giving you the opportunity to win $1000 worth of native plants for your farm or lifestyle block to aid the cyclone recovery.

Grant McCallum:

Is a Northland cow cocky, and long-standing regular contributor to The Country, who is now the National’s Northland candidate for the October 14 General Election.

Listen below: