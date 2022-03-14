Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Act Party Leader David Seymour who was sitting on his high horse - literally.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

Today we find the Act Party leader on his high horse (quite literally) as we ponder an unholy alliance with Winston, "rich prick" donors and bribes, tax cuts and whether he'd pay $25 for the pleasure to ask Jacinda a question.

Hamish Murray:

As a part of our partnership with Farmstrong, we have a monthly chat with a farmer at the mental health coalface. Today it's the turn of the man running Bluff Station in the Clarence River Valley - about how hitting a wall in a drought made him rethink his farming and personal life.

Sirma Karapeeva:

The Meat Industry Association chief executive comments on a great January for red meat exports, in spite of considerable labour shortages and supply chain disruptions.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur has a crack at the TVNZ/RNZ merger, the media on Jacinda's payroll and why, when it comes to the ETS and climate change, we should be "world feeders" rather than "world leaders".

Phil Duncan:

Monday's weather expert on the prospects of rain for the dry top and bottom of the country.

Listen below: