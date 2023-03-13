Voyager 2022 media awards
The Country Full Show: Monday, March 13, 2023

Quick Read
File photo / Mark Mitchell

File photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with National Leader Christopher Luxon, to find out how he got on at the Wānaka A and P Show.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party leader talks about the Wānaka Show, consultants, the health system, Esk Valley and his likeability compared to the other Chris.

Erica Kinder:

The chief executive of the Southern North Island Wood Council was not only the brains behind the Golden Loader forestry showcase at the Rural Games, but she is also a staunch and outspoken defender of an industry under attack at the moment.

Patrick Crawshaw:

We catch up with the winner of the East Coast FMG Young Farmer of the Year title, who just got home in the most trying of circumstances.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

Listen below:


