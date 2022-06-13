Photo / File

Today Jamie Mackay kicked off The Country's Future of Farming series with an interview on this week's topic - farm succession - with Tavendale and Partners' Mark Tavendale and Alana Crampton.



Christopher Luxon:

The National Party Leader talks gangs, Three Waters, He Waka Eke Noa, Roy Morgan and we ask him who he'd rather have as Police Minister.

Alana Crampton and Mark Tavendale:

Today we kick off our "Future of Farming" series. Over the next four weeks, we'll zero in on four important issues facing farmers. This week it's farm succession with the team from Tavendale and Partners - legal specialists in agribusiness and succession planning.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

Graeme Williams:

The East Coast farmer and raconteur is all fired up over carbon farming and a passionate anti carbon farming advocate.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on winter's first real shot in anger.

