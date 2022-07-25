Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with All Blacks great Ian Kirkpatrick, who says the modern rugby game is "rubbish".

Ian Kirkpatrick:

The All Blacks great and NZR Patron says the modern game is "rubbish". Plus, we look at the proliferation of carbon farming on the East Coast, as more good pastoral land goes to pine trees.

Nicola Willis:

National's deputy leader, sitting in for Christopher Luxon, discusses Three Waters becoming Two Waters, the imploding Green Party, inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, and whether her leader is too accident-prone?

Kane Brisco:

This Taranaki dairy farmer and Farmstrong Ambassador is about to release his first book "Tools for the Top Paddock".

It's a memoir of a sharemilker who battled depression, which led him to start Farm Fit, a fitness bootcamp for the rural community. Plus, today we kick off a campaign in association with Farmstrong around coping under pressure.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

