The Rabobank Good Deeds working bee in action at Douglas Hall in East Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked about the latest Rabobank Good Deeds working bee with Rabobank general manager of rural banking Bruce Weir and organiser Janelle Downs.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on a very hot summer in the UK and some very cold weather in store for New Zealand.

Pita Alexander:

We yarn to a high-profile Christchurch farm accountant about the highest annual inflation (7.3 per cent) since 1990 (when it was 7.6 per cent). Plus, we talk about low-interest rates being responsible for some bad decisions and the prospect of a recession with full employment.

Laurie Paterson:

Groundswell's co-founder pulls no punches in describing the Climate Change Commission's report to the Government regarding the He Waka Eke Noa recommendations. Plus, he previews tomorrow's Three Waters protest in Palmerston North.

Jack Fagan:

It wasn't all bad news on the sporting front at the weekend, with New Zealand's best speed shearer cleaning up in the prestigious Welsh Open.

Bruce Weir and Janelle Downs:

We review last Friday's Rabobank Good Deeds work day at Douglas in Eastern Taranaki.

