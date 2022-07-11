Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with the newly crowned 2022 FMG Young Farmer of the Year, Tim Dangen.

On with the show:

Tim Dangen:

The 2022 FMG Young Farmer of the Year, won the grand final on home soil in Whangārei after three days of gruelling challenges (and a prize pool in excess of $75,000). Waikato-Bay of Plenty representative Chris Poole, 27, was runner-up, just missing out on the title to his brother-in-law by a whisker. Dunsandel Young Farmer Jonny Brown, 31, representing Tasman, came in third place.

Andrew Morrison:

The Chair of Beef + Lamb NZ says the Government has refused to slow down its wave of environmental policy reforms, despite being told by primary sector groups that farmers are struggling to keep up.

Barbara Kuriger:

In the absence of her leader Chris Luxon, National's agriculture spokeswoman steps up to the plate to defend politicians' jet-setting ways and criticise Dr Rod Carr's stance on farmers not getting credit for all carbon sequestered on their farms.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert tells us what's in store for the week.

Listen below: