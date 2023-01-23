Photo / Dean Purcell

Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum launches the Steelfort Cub Cadet LX547 ride-on mower competition, which includes her “political slalom” with Jamie Mackay.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert and founder of RuralWeather.co.nz says there will be a “bit of variety” around the country this week.

Tom Young:

Affco’s national livestock manager gives an update on the state of the global red meat market, keeping a close eye on China in particular. He also takes a look at how the market is faring back home.

Mike McIntyre:

The head of derivatives at Jarden examines the futures market for dairy, saying it has been a “volatile couple of months”.

Rowland Smith:

The shearing world champ discusses how he was pipped to the post by another world champ, Gavin Mutch, in a rare tie at the open final of the Wairoa Shears.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

A Central Hawke’s Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky return for 2023 with plenty to say on the latest political developments.

Listen below: