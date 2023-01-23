Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum launches the Steelfort Cub Cadet LX547 ride-on mower competition, which includes her “political slalom” with Jamie Mackay.
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather expert and founder of RuralWeather.co.nz says there will be a “bit of variety” around the country this week.
Tom Young:
Affco’s national livestock manager gives an update on the state of the global red meat market, keeping a close eye on China in particular. He also takes a look at how the market is faring back home.
Mike McIntyre:
The head of derivatives at Jarden examines the futures market for dairy, saying it has been a “volatile couple of months”.
Rowland Smith:
The shearing world champ discusses how he was pipped to the post by another world champ, Gavin Mutch, in a rare tie at the open final of the Wairoa Shears.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
A Central Hawke’s Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky return for 2023 with plenty to say on the latest political developments.
