Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay kicks off 2023 with Phil Duncan for two very different weather reports for the North and South Islands.

He also catches up with Tologa Bay farmer Jeremy Murphy, whose property was affected by ex-tropical Cyclone Hale (check out the photos he sent in below).

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert and founder of RuralWeather.co.nz talks about the aftermath of ex-tropical cyclone Hale. Plus, we ask him what’s in store for flood-affected North Island farmers, and whether there’s rain coming for any increasingly dry South Island farmers.

Jeremy Murphy:

The Tolaga Bay farmer talks about the ongoing climatic devastation facing the East Coast farming community. And how does the region solve the horrendous forestry slash issue?

Dr Bruce Campbell:

The semi-retired Northland academic was awarded the Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to plant and food research.

Allan Dippie:

We launch our Wheels at Wanaka promotion with the founder and trustee of Australasia’s biggest all-vehicle event including steam engines, tractors and farming heritage machinery, earth-movers, vintage cars and more.

Martin Bennett:

We catch up with the second of only two primary sector folk recognised in the New Year’s Honours List. The second is a Waikato dairy farmer awarded the Officer of The New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the environment and the community.

