Christopher Luxon:
National’s leader, on the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, and his party’s solution to our troubled water infrastructure - Local Water Done Well.
Te Radar:
The voice of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest on the first of the regional finals - Taranaki Manawatū - after the Northern final was postponed the week before.
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather expert has more heavy rain warnings for the cyclone-battered North Island.
Grant Edwards:
The general manager of PGG Wrightson Wool talks about the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on the wool supply chain and wool prices. Plus, we discuss a much-needed increase in Chinese business being conducted.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today’s panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.
