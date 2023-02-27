File photo / Christine Cornege

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Phil Duncan from WeatherWatch, to find out what’s instore for

Christopher Luxon:

National’s leader, on the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, and his party’s solution to our troubled water infrastructure - Local Water Done Well.

Te Radar:

The voice of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest on the first of the regional finals - Taranaki Manawatū - after the Northern final was postponed the week before.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert has more heavy rain warnings for the cyclone-battered North Island.

Grant Edwards:

The general manager of PGG Wrightson Wool talks about the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on the wool supply chain and wool prices. Plus, we discuss a much-needed increase in Chinese business being conducted.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

