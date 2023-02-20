Slash caused by Cyclone Gabrielle floodwater against the Tutaekuri River Bridge near Napier. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Federated Farmers vice president Wayne Langford, to find out more about a “Farmy Army” aimed at helping clean up after Cyclone Gabrielle.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

Federated Farmers’ vice president on rousing the “Farmy Army” to help out rural communities devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader was in Hawke’s Bay on Saturday and reports back on what he saw there. He comments on criminal activity in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and questions the Government’s climate change policies.

Graeme Williams:

Our East Coast farming correspondent talks about his first-hand experience with the devastating impact of slash in the region.

Don Fraser:

The retired principal of Fraser Farm Finance, and Waihi Beach resident, has been a consultant to the farming industry for many decades. Today he reflects on the potential cost of the damage from such a large weather event. He reckons New Zealand needs to get “back to basics” when it comes to tackling infrastructure issues.

Dave Martin:

The Wairoa farmer is also the event director for the East Coast Farming Expo, which would have taken place this Wednesday and Thursday, had it not been for Cyclone Gabrielle.

