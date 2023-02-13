Photo / File

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with ITM Fishing Show host Matt Watson, whose property has been battered by Cyclone Gabrielle.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert has his hands full with Cyclone Gabrielle.

Chris Luxon:

We yarn to the National Party leader about the Super Bowl, Cyclone Gabrielle, his cancelled keynote speech and whether the other Chris has cut his lunch with his policy purge and bonfire.

Matt Watson:

The Fishing Guy from Purerua Peninsula says he lost a bit of his roof in the dark around midnight last night which was “pretty scary.” Today he woke to no power and the ocean trying to steal his beautiful new lawn.

Roger Hutchings and Mark Townshend:

We head to Northland and the Hauraki Plains for the first of today’s farmer panels for a weather update.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s second farmer panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky as we reflect on Cyclone Bola as Gabrielle comes knocking.

Listen below:



