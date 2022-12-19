File photo / Derek Flynn

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Act Party leader David Seymour, who may have won the Quote of the Year Award, but has he won The Country’s Politician of the Year Award?

We also continue our Countdown to Christmas for 2022, with an interview with the man behind day six’s prize, John Elliot, a Maniototo farmer who also moonlights as a whiskey distiller.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader makes his final appearance for 2022, but will he take out The Country’s Politician of the Year Award (to go with his Quote of the Year Award)?

John Elliot:

We continue our Countdown to Christmas, and today’s prize is a rip-snorter courtesy of a Maniototo farming couple who moonlight as whisky and gin distillers.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of DairyNZ wraps up the year for our biggest export industry.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today’s panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. Today we ponder the Heartland NZ Party and the Ag Person the Year.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert on his Christmas day forecast, six days out from Santa.

