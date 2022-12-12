Chris Jolly Outdoors kicks off The Country's Countdown to Christmas 2022. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Simon Jolly from Chris Jolly Outdoors, who has a fabulous prize pack to kick off The Country’s Countdown to Christmas for 2022.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert fires the first shot in anger when it comes to a Christmas Day forecast and he reckons farmers will like it.

Christopher Luxon:

We catch up with National’s leader for the final time in 2022 as we ponder the Hamilton West byelection, Three Waters, the TVNZ/RNZ merger, emissions pricing, tactical voting for Act and why the BBQ season is so important ahead of an election year.

Tom Sturgess:

This high-profile American/Kiwi sheep and beef farmer (with a fantastic back story) has placed a full-page advertisement in several newspapers nationwide urging the government to “do right by farmers, and our planet”.

Simon Jolly:

We launch our Countdown to Christmas promotion by offering you the chance to win a half-day fishing and cruise package on Lake Taupō (for four people) valued at $2600.

